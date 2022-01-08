Orini Kaipara has achieved her dream of reading the primetime news, something that had been impossible before

She wears a moko kauae, a traditional Moari tattoo worn by women and is proud of her heritage

Orini believes that this is a huge step forward for Moari people and for all people of colour

Orini Kaipara has made history as the worlds first person to read the news sporting a Maori face tattoo.

The chin tattoo is known as a moko kauae and is a traditional feature of Maori culture worn by women.

Orini Kaipara is proud of her Moari heritage. Photo credit: @oriinz

Source: Instagram

The 37-year-old journalist revealed that it had always been her dream to read the primetime news while proudly displaying her culture.

She believes that the historic milestone is a step in the right direction according to the Daily Sun.

The New Zealander is proud of her heritage and knows how important this is to Moari people and more broadly for all people of colour.

Here is what some people had to say about the historic event

lovealways.flower:

"QUEEN!!!!!!! You did that xx ❤️"

petrabagust:

"Ecstatic for you and for us - to have you on our screens at 6pm ❤️"

kikidejahmyah:

"You make the tv news better❤❤"

thisismeagankerr:

"Made a great occasion of switching on the telly and cheering when you came on So awesome to see you on at prime time ❤️"

ephemeralsamsara:

"CONGRATULATIONS! Prime Time. You are a trailblazer, a true pioneer and are so inspirational to so many beyond NZ. May you continue to thrive and excel blessings from Nigeria via London."

