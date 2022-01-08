Cassper Nyovest Hints at New Album in 2022, Fans React to the News

Cassper Nyovest has dropped a hint on social media that he plans on releasing a new album in 2022

Fans were relieved to hear their favourite artist would be dropping a new album and that it was going to be hip hop

They took to social media to react to the news and expressed how excited they were at the prospect

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Hip hop superstar Cassper Nyovest has big plans for 2022 and has hinted at one of them on Twitter.

Cassper Nyovest has big plans for 2022 and one of them includes a new album. Photo credit: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The artist took to the social media platform to make the following announcement:

"I would love to make a dope Hip Hop Album this year. Putting it in the universe."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

His fans took to social media to react to the news of a potential new album for 2022

@Siya_Lenkoe:

"What's the point of releasing new music, if you ain't going to shoot Visuals?"

@LethaboMKLA:

"The A-REECE effect finally made you come out the closet huh ...anyways come out with your whack bars so the streets can know who's the real King of SA Hip Hop."

@Shaun_01RSA:

"Take a year with this one. Adjust as much as you can to each song and make it 10 tracks of the best.

AMN was honestly a rushed project hence it ageing like milk. It's arguable that only four songs aged well.

But you made Thuto and Refeloe, your music-making skills are trusted."

@MoosaH_SA:

"Please... we really tired of amapiano."

@Mr_HUMA:

"Knowing you, the album is complete by now, just waiting for a perfect release date."

Cassper Nyovest's 'Doc Shebeleza' among Sound City's top 50 songs of the decade

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest's smash classic Doc Shebeleza has made it to Sound City's top 50 songs of the decade. The excited rapper took to social media to share his good news with his fans.

The music channel's top 50 list also featured songs from stars such as Master KG, Nigerian singer Davido and Ice Prince, among others. Mufasa took to Twitter and shared the screenshot of the TV channel's top 50 songs.

The Siyathandana hitmaker bragged that he's not like most Mzansi rappers but a legend.

Source: Briefly News