Cassper Nyovest has shared that his song Doc Shebeleza has made it to Sound City's top 50 songs of the decade

The music channel's list includes songs from Master KG, Davido and Ice Prince, among other artists

The Siyathandana hitmaker's fans took to his timeline to congratulate their fave after he shared the news of his massive achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest's smash classic Doc Shebeleza has made it to Sound City's top 50 songs of the decade. The excited rapper took to social media to share his good news with his fans.

Cassper Nyovest’s hit ‘Doc Shebeleza’ made it to Sound City’s top 50 songs of the decade. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The music channel's top 50 list also featured songs from stars such as Master KG, Nigerian singer Davido and Ice Prince, among others. Mufasa took to Twitter and shared the screenshot of the TV channel's top 50 songs.

The Siyathandana hitmaker bragged that he's not like most Mzansi rappers but a legend. According to TshisaLIVE, he said:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Peeps took to their fave's timeline to praise him for dropping the track in 2014. It was on high rotation on TV and music stations across the whole African continent.

@Clemmietheemc said:

"Indeed you are, Cass!!! You are the 2 Pac of our generation for me!!"

@itumeleng_fish wrote:

"Cassper that's indeed a classic hip hop song but you didn't deserve the decade award because you ain't loyal to hip hop. You're loyal to the bag."

@Travis88869392 commented:

"Nothing but the truth. The whole country supports you, even the haters."

@LorraineMoeti1 said:

"Congratulations, home boy."

@Qiniso__Thole added:

"I'm not a fan but Doc Shebeleza was a smash hit, a true banger. I'd even add Gusheshe on that list."

Cassper Nyovest shows off his lux whips while holidaying in Cape Town

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is a big flex. The rapper took to social media to show off his posh whips while while holidaying in Cape Town.

The Siyathandana hitmaker posted snaps of himself posing next to his white Bentley and new white McLaren. He was at the Table Mountain in the Mother City when he took the pics.

The rapper-turned-businessman's post inspired many of his fans. Even celebs such as Somizi reacted to Don Billiato's post after he boastfully shared that he owns the streets.

Source: Briefly News