India Arie Praises SA Singer Lloyiso for Singing Soulful Music, Fans’ Jaws Drop

India Arie loves Lloyiso's music and believes he sings with so much soul in most of his songs

The international soul music singer praised the Mzansi artist for singing with so much heart and depth in his records

The South African singer made history towards the end of last year when he became the first local signee to Republic Records

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

US musician India Arie has praised Mzansi singer Lloyiso. The international soul music star shared that the local artist sings with so much soul in his music.

India Arie has praised SA singer Lloyiso. Image: @indiaarie, @lloyiso_rsa

Source: Instagram

In a video of India Arie doing the rounds on social media, she is playing Lloyiso's song Dream About You in the background. India applauds Lloyiso:

"He sings with so much heart and depth that it is striking."

The former Idols SA contestant has been doing big things since he signed to international record label, Republic Records. He is the company's first Mzansi signee. He has also worked with stars such as DJ Zinhle. India Arie's clip was shared on Twitter by tweep @KaraboParkins.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Peeps have taken to @KaraboParkins comment section to share their comments. They also applauded Lloyiso for putting Mzansi music on the map.

@NonPullOut said:

"Well, we've got extremely talented artists in this country... we might look down on them but the world can't ignore them. Real recognises real."

@aviwe_gijana commented:

"Gone gone!! Everything she said is true!!"

@General_JBison wrote:

"What he did on Easy on Me can never be undone... He murdered it to the point where I don't even want listen to the original any more. Salute to the young king."

@TheoTheGreat_ said:

"India Arie is soul itself… now imagine her telling you that you sing with so much soul. Man, I’d get a tattoo of that entire video even."

DJ Zinhle reveals she only met Lloyiso after they made Indlovu

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle revealed that she only met vocalist Lloyiso Gijana recently. The two stars recently dropped a smash hit titled Indlovu.

The song topped radio airplay charts in Mzansi. DJ Zinhle took to Instagram on Friday, 13 November to share that she met Lloyiso for the first time two days before the launch of the single.

She said they communicated over the phone when they were still working on Indlovu.

"Loyiso and I met for the the first time on Wednesday, we had spoken so many times over the phone while we were working on the song that when we met we instantly connected."

Source: Briefly News