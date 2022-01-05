Hebanna: Mampintsha Shares That It Costs R100k to Feature Him in a Song in 2022

Mampintsha has revealed that it costs a whopping R100 000 to feature him in a song in 2022

The Big Nuz member explained that he comes up with the song concept, shoot the video and also makes sure it's a success by promoting it

Many aspiring musicians on his timeline shared that they can't afford R100k because they are still trying to make a name for themselves in the industry

Ever wondered how much it costs to feature Mampintsha in your song? Well, the Gqom artist has taken to social media to reply to all the upcoming artists who've been asking him how much they'll have to fork out if they want him to sing in their songs.

Mampintsha has revealed that it costs R100k to feature him in a song in 2022. Image: @mampintsha_shimora

Babes Wodumo's hubby doesn't come cheap in 2022. The star took to Instagram to reveal that it costs R100 000 to feature him in just one song. He captioned his post:

"100k for a feature kulaba abekade bebuza (to those who've been asking). 2022."

TshisaLIVE reports that the former Big NUZ member posted a video on his timeline explaining why he charges an arm and a leg for a feature. He said he comes up with the song, teaches the artist how to sing, shoot the video and promote the song.

Many aspiring artists, who wrote in isiZulu, took to his comment section and shared that they can't afford R100k. A handful of peeps shared he is cheap considering the amount of effort he's willing to put into the song.

miasem_arts said:

"Yoo. But then I feel sorry for ama upcoming artists afisa uksebenza nawe coz akna upcoming artist elingaba nesizumbulu esngaka."

luyanda_mabhazu wrote:

"100k! I wonder how much that song will be making."

mtezman commented:

"100k qha for yonke lonto??? Must be New Year's special ne, that's too little."

dylan_long_tower added:

"Rest baba."

Focalistic opens up about being the 'president of the street' in 2022

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Focalistic has opened up about running the streets in 2021. The self-proclaimed president of the streets has been touring Africa and the world since he blew up last year.

The Pretoria-born Amapiano artist has been in and out of the country for the past 12 months. He has been collaborating with world stars such as Nigerian singer, Davido.

The Ke Star hitmaker's hardwork also saw him grace a huge Times Square billboard in the US. His music ruled the airways on Mzansi radio and TV stations. He is one of the artists who received millions of streams on digital music platforms.

