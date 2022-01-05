Focalistic Opens Up About Being the 'President of the Streets' in 2021

Amapiano artist Focalistic has opened up about being the "president of the streets" in 2021

The young star has been touring the continent and the whole world with superstars such as Nigerian singer, Davido

The Pretoria-born rapper credited his success to his authentic and unique style when he flows on the beat and dances on stage

Focalistic has opened up about running the streets in 2021. The self-proclaimed president of the streets has been touring Africa and the world since he blew up last year.

Focalistic has opened up about being the 'president of the streets' in 2021. Image: @focalistic

Source: Instagram

The Pretoria-born Amapiano artist has been in and out of the country for the past 12 months. He has been collaborating with world stars such as Nigerian singer, Davido.

The Ke Star hitmaker's hardwork also saw him grace a huge Times Square billboard in the US. His music ruled the airways on Mzansi radio and TV stations. He is one of the artists who received millions of streams on digital music platforms.

Speaking TshisaLIVE, the rapper said he still can't believe that his wildest dreams have come true thanks music. He has credited his success to being unique and authentic.

"In the world that's the only thing that stands out — being yourself — the power of being you."

Focalistic buys himself R1 million whip

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Focalistic recently took to social media to share that he has bought himself a brand-new whip. The Ke Star hitmaker posted snaps of the luxurious brand-new silver-grey Mercedes Benz V Class V220d AMG Line mini bus, valued at just over R1 million, on his Instagram account recently.

Mzansi musicians such as Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG, Costa Titch, Kamo Mphela and many others flooded Focalistic's comment section to congratulate him. The artist has been making and dropping new music since the Covid-19 lockdown began. He also collaborated with a few Mzansi artists on some of the biggest songs.

Focalistic dropped Amapiano bangers such Mercedes with Semi Tee, Blue Monday with Vigro Deep and Overload with Major League DJz, among others. He has also been touring the country since Mzansi government eased lockdown regulations.

