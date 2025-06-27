South African media personality Bonang Matheba had many netizens stunned by her birthday dress

The star rocked a dress that is worth more than R50K for her 38th birthday party on Wednesday, 25 June 2025

Many people were stunned by how much the dress cost, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Bonang Matheba rocked an expensive dress. Image: Paul Morigi and Noam Galai via Getty images

Bathong! Bonang Matheba had netizens stunned recently as she celebrated her 38th birthday on Wednesday, 25 June 2025. The star revealed how much her party dress cost.

A TikTok user, zethugqola, posted a video of the star's elegant birthday party dress and also revealed that this particular piece cost Matheba a whopping R52K She also claimed that the designer of this dress hailed all the way from Nigeria.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to how much Bonang's dress was

Shortly after the price of the dress was revealed on social media, many netizens were stunned by the price, with others stating how many problems they would've solved with the money Matheba used to buy the dress.

Here are some of the comments below:

thatohatsi_komane said:

"She’s the only celebrity in South Africa, the rest are still influencers, they are still trying."

Senato Khoza wrote:

"I could use that 52k to further my studies."

Seipati Phahlane commented:

"That time I need that 50k for school."

Winemonger responded:

"My goodness, wearing a R50k dress on your birthday, my goodness, Bonang is living her best life. I stan a Queen."

Real one replied:

"Can we compliment how good she looks in the dress, then compare her to Becca. So what if they both have the dress."

Tema mentioned:

"Becca said this dress needs to be brushed throughout the day. So you must also afford a brushing person."

Netizens by Bonang Matheba's birthday dress. Image: Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV

Bonang Matheba reunites with Pinky Girl at birthday bash

Meanwhile, fans are still in awe of the cost of Bonang Matheba's birthday dress. The media personality had finally reunited with her estranged cousin, Pinky Girl.

While the birthday celebrations were supposed to be private, controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula ended up with footage. On Thursday, 26 June 2025, Khawula shared a snippet from Bonang Matheba’s birthday celebrations.

The snippet showed her cousin Pinky Girl, with whom she had a highly publicised split, enjoying herself. In the video, the 37-year-old South African DJ, Bonang’s mother Charlotte Mokoena, and the birthday girl, Bonang, shared a dance with other family members.

Bonang Matheba and her boyfriend allegedly unfollow each other

In more Bonang updates, Briefly News previously reported that Bonang Matheba and her rumoured boyfriend, David Phume, might have ended things.

The media mogul has been romantically linked to entrepreneur David Phume, with whom she has been spotted on different occasions. However, the businessman skipped his lady's birthday dinner on 25 June 2025.

According to gossipmonger Musa Khawula, Phume was "nowhere to be seen" this time around when loved ones gathered to celebrate his supposed girlfriend's special day. But apparently, that's not all.

Khawula also alleges that the pair has unfollowed each other on social media, a classic move usually associated with estranged couples.

Source: Briefly News