A talented young dancer took to social to post a video of themselves dancing in a fashion forward outfit

In the video online user @cardishoprite_ can be seen dressed in an outfit made from nothing but plastic bags

The video has since gone viral and many Mzansi peeps have complimented him on both his moves and creativity

A social media user and dance, @cardishoprite_ shared a video of him dressed in an outfit and wig made entirely out of plastic bags.

Social media user @cardishoprite_ shared a video of him dancing in a plastc bag outfit and wig on TikTok. Image: @cardishoprite_ / TikTok

Source: UGC

In the video @cardishoprite_ is seen dancing while sporting his creative outfit made from what looks like Shoprite plastic bags and judging from his online profile, it appears that this is one his showstopper looks.

The video has gone viral and peeps have shown love to the cool post which has over 27 000 likes on TikTok.

Check out comments of peeps showing love on the post:

Sandy said:

"I really think we should create a #tag for you. Shoprite should start paying you. Love it!"

Thandzo commented:

"I need your top tuu."

Dhlamini malandela said:

"The wig is done."

snorh reacted:

"You are creative."

HHM replied:

"I can't stop watching this."

I like ice bear said:

"Talk about recycling."

pakisomonaheng replied:

"Very unique style of dressing."

Thembokuhle M Sikhos responded:

"Here I was thinking clothes are expensive."

TK brandon commented:

"Eish you made me go buy in Shoprite now."

usershria5961574153486 said:

"I just love your style."

Fox brown asked:

"Lol why is it giving tho?"

Expresser said:

"Your creativity is so underrated, the outfit and wig. Talent at its best."

Source: Briefly News