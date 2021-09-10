Former Idols SA star joins the likes of Drake and Ariana Grande as the first South African artist signed to international label Republic Records

The social media sensation has been posting covers of popular songs on his social media platforms for a while, hoping to get recognised

The singer took to social media to share the exciting news of his new venture with his global fanbase

Singer Lloyiso has been patiently waiting for his big break since his Idols SA Top 5 exit. After a long wait, the young entertainer finds himself being the first South African artist signed to the international music label Republic Records.

After he fell short of a win in the singing competition, Lloyiso continued his love for singing by posting covers of popular songs as well as originals on his social media platforms.

While he thought he was just gaining fans all around the world, turns out the singing sensation was being recognised by big names in big places.

Lloyiso took to social media to announce his exciting achievement. The news of his new record label comes hand in hand with a new single titled Seasons.

The young talent tells TshisaLive:

"When I found out that Republic Records wanted to sign me, I kept it to myself until I knew things were actually happening because I didn’t want to get too excited and honestly, it was just so surreal. After I knew that things were being finalised, I told my closest friends and family members"

IOL reports that upon signing the young hopeful, Republic Records Executive Vice President or A&R Brett Alperowitz said:

"Lloyiso has all the makings of a career superstar — knock out vocals, incredible song-writing, and an amazing story to tell. He’s the rare talent who not only transcends genres but crosses borders as well."

Lloyiso is said to still be trying to make sense of it all considering it happened through TikTok.

Excited followers flooded his comments with congratulatory messages.

@queentouch_2u said:

"Look at God. I am so happy for you."

@beingupile added:

"Congratulations!!! You absolutely deserve this."

