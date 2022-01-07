Good Vibes: Dr Malinga Says “Things” Are Already Going Well for Him in 2022

Mzansi musician Dr Malinga has taken to his timeline to jokingly brag about having a good 2022 already

The Ngolala Ngifile singer posted a video in which he tells his followers that things are already going according to plan for him this year

Other popular artists such as Donald In Denial, Mpumi Somandla and Malome Vector laughed out loud at their peer's funny post

Dr Malinga is not only a good musician but many peeps know that he has jokes for days. The singer took to social media this week to brag about how things are already going well for him in 2022.

Dr Malinga has shared that “things” are already going well for him in 2022. Image: @drmalinga

Source: Instagram

The Ngolala Ngifile hitmaker posted a hilarious video of himself on Instagram telling his followers how he started the new year. According to TshisaLIVE, the businessman said in the video:

"I just wanted to tell you that my things are already going well this year... So what I wanted to say to you is... Thanks, bye."

Mzansi celebs such as Mpumi Somandla, Donald In Denial and Malome Vector took to their music peers comment section to react to his hilarious post. They reacted with face with tears of joy emojis.

The star's fans also found his clip funny. They thought he was announcing something big but he said "thanks, bye" just after his first sentence.

