Blue Light Brigades are back in the news following a statement by the Automobile Association (AA).

The AA recently noted how the high-speed motorcades were an almost daily occurrence on Gauteng highways, detailing the threat they pose to fellow road users.

The AA revealed that it raised concerns about the behaviour of the VIP Protection Units but that little has been done to deal with the issue.

AA detail issues with VIP Protection Units

The association noted that they received many complaints about the protection officers and how they bullied other motorists.

One of the most high-profile incidents was when Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s officers beat up four men on the N1 in 2023.

“We receive many complaints from our members and the public about how these motorcades force them off the road and barge their way through heavy traffic.

There is ongoing anecdotal evidence that occupants of motorcades violently gesticulate and show their firearms at other motorists to intimidate them and that they are generally belligerent on the road. South African road users deserve so much better than this,” the AA noted.

They added that the politicians needed to make it clear to their protection officers that they expected the highest levels of professional and ethical behaviour from them.

“Allowing these officers to act the way they do sends a message to the public that they are above the law, which they are not,” the AA continued.

South Africans want them scrapped

Social media users shared the AA’s sentiments, with some saying politicians should be treated like ordinary citizens and didn’t need them.

Glynis Salzer said:

“Do away with them. Politicians should be the same as their voters.”

Logan Logan added:

“Politicians should experience the challenges that we all face. We expect someone to find solutions to problems they don't face. That's why politicians think they must be honoured and worshipped because we allowed it.”

Paul Mills said:

“Blue Light Brigades are a menace and safety issue all over the country. We don't need Blue Light Brigades at all.”

Khensani Mashego added:

“Some ministerial departments don't need them at all.”

Roshan Lil-Ruthan stated:

“Definitely KZN as well. The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government loves this life that they are leading in these cavalcades. They are thugs and road abusers. Since when does a meeting constitute an emergency? They rush to a meeting and then take six years to implement a decision. The jokes are on you, thugs.”

Mzansi wants an end to Blue Light Brigades

In a related article, the South Africans have called for Blue Light Brigades to be done away following the death of one person in a crash.

Briefly News noted that the Ekurhuleni MMC of Finance, who is also an EFF member, was involved in an accident which left one dead.

Nkululeko Dunga was also injured in the crash and was transported to hospital, as South Africans called for the high-speed motorcades to be shut down.

