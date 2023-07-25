The eight VIP protection unit officers charged with the N1 assault appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court

One of the accused officers claimed that the security detail did nothing wrong during the viral assault

The warrant officer insisted that the protection unit was merely protecting Deputy President Paul Mashatile

JOHANNESBURG - The eight Presidential Protection Services officers assigned to Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security detail have had their day in court.

Eight Presidential Protection Service members appear at Randburg Magistrates’ Court for the N1 assault. Image: @AdvoBarry/Twitter & Stock photo/Getty Images

In a not-so-surprising turn of events, one of the eight accused told the Randburg Magistrates' Court that Mashatile's security unit did nothing wrong in the N1 assault on 2 July.

Shadrick Molekatlane Kojoana claimed that the viral video depicting the assault not only traumatised him but also didn't tell the entire story of the incident.

The other accused who joined Kojana on the dock were Johannes Matome Mampuru, Pomso Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakamiseni Mkhize, Lesibana Aggrie Rambau and Moses Fhatuwani Tshidada, Daily Maverick reported.

VIP protection cop gives version of events leading up to N1 assault

Kojana was the first to plead his case in the courtroom and detailed how the video did not reveal the build-up to the assault.

Kojana claimed the VW Polo, transporting the four people who were subsequently assaulted, was trying to approach the main car transporting Mashatile at high speed.

After boxing off the car and bringing it to a stop, Kojana said the security unit identified themselves as an officer from the VIP protection unit and ordered them to get out of the car.

The suspended officer denied dragging the occupants out of the car and assaulting the victims.

VIP protection unit tells court the security detail was protecting Paul Mashatile

Kojana told the court:

“So we had to, as police officers, control the situation and check what the threat was."

Kojana insisted that the security detail was protecting South Africa's second most important citizen. However, Mashatile's spokesperson said the deputy president was not there at the time of the assault, TimesLIVE reported.

Paul Mashatile’s VIP protection cops spend night in jail after turning themselves in for vicious N1 assault

In another story, Briefly News reported that the eight VIP Protection Services Officers responsible for the brutal N1 assault had spent a cold night in jail.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) revealed that the men turned themselves in at the Sandton police station on Sunday, 23 July, after being instructed to do so, News24 reported.

According to Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu, the suspended officers were processed and held overnight in the police station's detention cells.

