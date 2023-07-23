A video of South Africa's deputy president Paul Mashatile's protection Unit assaulting others shocked South Africa

The eight members of the VIP protection services are due to appear in court for their actions that were on camera

The spokesperson of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spoke to the media to set the record straight about how the suspects will be dealt with

JOHANNESBURG- Members of Paul Mashatile's protection unit were under scrutiny following a vicious video of them attacking civilians. The time has come for the VIP protection services to be held accountable.

The men allegedly caught on camera are officially due to appear in court on 24 July 2023. Many South Africans thought that the VIP Protection Unit members were abusing their power.

Paul Mashatile's protection unit to face justice for allegedly beating up 3 men

Briefly News reported that the Deputy president's VIP protection services that brutally beat some men were caught on camera. According to SABC News, the men will now appear before the Randburg Magistrate's court.

Were Paul Mashatile's VIP protection services members arrested?

The IPID stepped in and plans to arrest the eight professionals. The suspects were suspended from their positions as bodyguards.

IPID's spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said the suspects are to be arrested and handed over to the Sandton police station on 23 July in the afternoon.

South Africans floored by VIP Protection Services members' alleged vicious assault

Briefly News readers reacted to the viral video on a post. Many people were mortified to see how vicious the protection service was.

Ndim Mna said:

"They can't be trusted even to guard Mashatile."

Tiny Mnguni commented:

"Let them be charged."

Mmamonare Dinah Raphesu added:

"They must be punished like any other citizen, there is nothing special about them."

Matsokotsa Tsoki wrote:

"We demand that they no longer drive Mashatile rather chase criminals after serving 12 months suspension without pay."

Sharon Nelson was upset:

"It's disgusting that they can do that.They drive like taxi's. Should all be locked up."

