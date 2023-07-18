KwaZulu-Natal social workers rallied for a pregnant woman murdered by her boyfriend, highlighting the need to combat gender-based violence

Nkosikhona Dorcas Zondi was shot and set on fire by her boyfriend, Sifiso Zungu

South Africans are outraged by the brutal murder and want the courts to do more for victims

PIETERMARITZBURG - Social workers showed solidarity for a pregnant woman who was brutally murdered by her boyfriend at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday, 17 July.

Sifiso Zungu briefly appeared before Judge Nkosinathi Chili for the horrific murder of Nkosikhona Dorcas Zondi.

Man sets his pregnant girlfriend on fire

According to TimesLIVE, Zungu reportedly picked Zondi near her house and drove her to Redlands farm Eston. He then shot his girlfriend and put a tyre around her neck, which he doused with petrol.

Zungu then set his girlfriend on fire and fled the scene with her handbag. Zondi's body was found on 8 August last year. Zungu was apprehended in October 2022.

During the postmortem examination, it was discovered that Zondi was eight weeks pregnant at the time of her murder.

Social workers raise awareness on gender-based violence

A group of social workers from the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development gathered at the courthouse to raise awareness on the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa.

The department praised social workers for supporting Zondi's family during this challenging period, reports IOL.

Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said the department and social workers advocate for justice and humanity and want to see all abusers held accountable for their actions.

Khoza also urged communities to stand with the department when dealing with such cases.

South Africans saddened by the brutal murder of Nkosikhona Dorcas Zondi

Phancho Thamaga said:

"It's so sad and breaking indeed for South Africa. Poor family crying for their child while court and lawyers representing a killer once again, the killer has rights too. Why? South African courts must stop protecting people who kill others. They must allow the person to be punished and feel the very same pain he let others feel. This is totally wrong with our laws in this country."

Mahlogonolo Kolobe Bonoko said:

"One day, I'll ask questions about the existence of the Almighty because He can't just sit in heaven when His people are suffering."

Sipho Nkabinde said:

"Echoes of 'Bring back the death penalty' ringing louder and louder in the country. No matter what the reasons and circumstances, this is barbaric. No human being deserves to be subject to such cruelty at the hands of another. Cry the beloved country."

Maven Mmina Eagle Selax said:

"It seems like killing is taught as a subject in KZN coz they take a human life so lightly there The guys from there are fearless and heartless, and most I've met think killing someone is the best solution."

