Moja Love channel has assured the public that the safety of the Sizokthola crew is being prioritised

This comes after the concerning death threats that the crew had been receiving since the show's debut

African Transformation Movement leader even wrote an open letter to Minister Bheki Cele urging him to look deep into the matter

Moja Love's 'Sizok'thola' host Xolani Khumalo and his crew received numerous threats to their lives, and the public called for their safety to be prioritized.

Source: Twitter

MojaLove has reportedly taken steps to ensure the crew of the crime-busting reality series, Sizokthola, is safe following the concerning death threats.

The channel confirms that the team have been receiving threats

According to TshisaLIVE, the head of channel at MojaLove, Bokani Moyo, said the team did face threats to their lives.

To ensure that they are safe, they added some security measures. In addition to that, they are also investigating the dangers.

ATM leader writes to the ministry asking them to deploy police personnel to protect the crew

Showing great concern for the team, African Transformation Movement leader Vuyo Zungula wrote an open letter to the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.

He asked the two ministers to protect the team as they were doing the noble work of fighting crime in society.

"I implore you to take immediate action to ensure the safety of Xolani and the entire Sizokuthola production."

Do the criminal walk away scott-free after being busted for crime, Vuyo Zungula seems to think so

Vuyo even pointed out how the thieves always go out scott-free when they are brought in at the station.

He asked the ministry to take their work seriously and bring those criminals to book.

“It is disheartening to witness the hard work of the Sizok'thola team go unrewarded, due to the lack of convictions."

@AdvoBarryRoux shared the letter:

