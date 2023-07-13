The safety and security of Sizok'thola crew members have been of great concern following the never-ending death threats

ATM's Vuyo Zungula wrote an open letter to Police Minister Bheki Cele as well as Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, encouraging them to intervene

Netizens have also expressed their concerns, especially since these threats are nothing new

Political leader Vuyo Zungula took things to greater heights and pleaded with ministers to take the safety of Sizok'thola members seriously.

Vuyo Zungula has suggested that the Moja Love members be given police protection during and after the shooting of the crime-busting show. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux

Political leader heightened the call to have the crew protected by law enforcement

Vuyo Zungula, leader of the African Transformation Movement, has written a letter to the ministry.

According to TshisaLIVE, Zungula wrote to Police Minister Bheki Cele and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.

In his letter shared by @AdvoBarryRoux, the ATM leader said it is vital that the state starts taking the Moja Love show seriously.

"I implore you to take immediate action to ensure the safety of Xolani and the entire Sizokuthola production."

Call for the accused persons to be brought to book

It has been widely speculated that the accused who appear on the hit reality show, never get convicted.

Zungula has asked that the state do right by the team and continue with the cases and convict the accused drug dealers.

“It is disheartening to witness the hard work of the Sizok'thola team go unrewarded, due to the lack of convictions."

Netizens have their say on the matter

@mborimbo said:

"This should have been done a long time ago, but because it is them, they will say they never knew about this TV show."

@9PLNETRY9 said:

"Yes please just do all you can to protect this guy."

@AmukelaniMoyani said:

"When will @ATMovement_SA stop seeking publicity with important topics?"

@mbokazi_sipho said:

"Finally, one political party comes to its senses, my political party is still quiet."

In one Sizok'thola episode which shocked viewers goes viral, the woman admits to selling fake IDs to illegal foreigners

In a previous report from Briefly News, a woman who allegedly worked for the Department of Home Affairs got exposed for engaging in illegal activities.

She allegedly admitted to selling fake IDs for R50 000.

