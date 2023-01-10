Moja Love's new reality show Sizokuthola caused a stir on social media when it premiered on the channel on Sunday night

The dramatic show focusing on crime, drug dealers and illegal foreigners, among other things, is hosted by Xolani Khumalo

The host of the trending show and cops invaded a drug den in Sunnyside, Tshwane on the first episode and Mzansi is here for it

A new Moja Love show trended on social media when it aired for the first time. Sizokuthola premiered on Sunday night, 8 January and caused a stir around Mzansi.

The show focuses on crime that happens in the community and targets drug paddlers, foreigners who are in the country illegally and thugs. It is hosted by Xolani Khumalo. In the first episode, the show's host and cops invaded a drug den in Sunnyside, Tshwane, reports Daily Sun.

Moja Love took to Instagram before the show made it debut and posted its teaser. The channel captioned its post:

"BRAND NEW SHOW ALERT: #Sizokthola Premieres Tonight at 21:30."

Mzansi praises Moja Love for airing the show

Peeps who watched the show when it premiered took to Moja Love's comment section and said the show brings back hope.

mpumishabalala commented:

"This is the content we need from Moja Love."

joan_borias said:

"Raid Hillbrow, Berea, Yeoville including Somalian spaza shops. Communities need to live in peace and our black brothers future is so bleak because of drugs. It is not xenophobic to target those areas as we are dealing with the suppliers to our locals. Thanks you."

lekwazi wrote:

"The content we need on TV... Marshalltown please.... sikhathele amaTanzanians bribing the JhB central police station... worst police station ever."

officialoxford_ commented:

"Thank you Moja Love, it looks like we're going somewhere as a country because vele the government has been failing us for many years. But with this show, my hope comes back for my country."

mbaliy_sithole said:

"Moja Love never fails."

7453.agnes wrote:

"The crime will come to an end in our country I love that, thanks to those people who created the show at Moja Love."

ckdickson_m added:

"This is a great show. Let's go."

