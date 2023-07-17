The African Transformation Movement's leader is calling for the crew and host of Sizokthola to be protected

Vuyo Zungula wrote a letter to ministers Bheki Cele and Ronald Lamola, asking them to intervene

Sizokthola is a Moja Love show that exposes drug dealers operating in SA's vulnerable communities

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

DURBAN - The leader of the African Transformation Movement (ATM), Vuyo Zungula, has called on the government to step up and protect the Sizokthola host and crew.

The leader of the African Transformation Movement, Vuyo Zungula, wants Xolani Khumalo and the 'Sizokthola' crew to be protected. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux & @AlbaMokopane

Source: Getty Images

The show, which airs on Moja Love, has painstakingly exposed many drug dealers, but it is dangerous work and has exposed the show's host, Xolani Khumalo, to multiple threats.

The treats have resulted in the filming of the show being paused as production fears for the crew's safety.

Zungula penned a letter to Police Minister Bheki Cele and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, which his party posted on Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

ATM leader calls for police protection for 'Sizokthola' crew

The ATM leader called for Khumalo and his crew to receive police protection and around-the-clock surveillance.

Zungula wrote:

"Xolani is an exemplary citizen who has dedicated his life to fighting the drug trade and its destructive impact. His unwavering commitment to exposing drug dealers and safeguarding our youth deserves our utmost respect and support.”

However, in order for Sizokthola's work to be effective, the ATM leader said that it was imperative that the criminals involved are prosecuted and convicted, Daily Sun reported.

South Africans agree that 'Sizokthola' host and crew must be protected

Below are some comments:

@memantobeko1 said:

"Fully support that, the team is doing a sterling job."

@EmDee9 remarked:

"I wish there was another way like private protection services. I don't trust SAPS."

@AMitanoya praised:

"Wow, Zungula, great initiative, man. This is what you should be doing, thank you, man."

@Bravo24_7 added:

"Let's hope our government won't sleep on this because it's very important."

Home Affairs to investigate corruption allegation after ‘Sizokthola’ episode exposes immigration officer

In another story, Briefly News reported that the Department of Home Affairs is rushed to put out fires after an explosive exposé about an immigration officer on Moja Love's Sizokthola.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi's spokesperson Siya Qoza said the department would investigate the allegations of corruption that were uncovered in the show's latest episode, which aired on Sunday, 18 June.

The Sizokthola follows presenter Xolani Khumalo while he raids the homes and businesses of suspected drug dealers with police officials.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News