A group of criminals known for throwing rocks at vehicles on the N2 highway in KwaZulu-Natal are in police custody

The four suspects are expected to appear at the Durban Magistrate's Court soon as they face charges of murder and robbery

The KZN police have urged other victims of the criminal group to come forward and report what happened to them

DURBAN - A group of criminals notoriously known for throwing rocks at vehicles to cause accidents on the N2 highway along the Chesterville area in KwaZulu-Natal has been arrested.

Four people are in police custody for the N2 highway attacks on motorists in KZN. Images: Stock Photo & Michele Spatari

Source: Getty Images

Four suspects aged between 20 and 23 are in police custody following an intelligence-driven operation involving the Cato Manor Task Team and detectives.

Stone-throwing criminals face multiple charges, including murder

KZN SAPS provincial spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda says the suspect face multiple charges, such as murder and robbery.

Netshiunda explained that the criminals would throw rocks at motorists and sometimes place stones on the N2 highway to cause accidents. They would then rush to the accident scene and rob the victims.

According to IOL, the criminals even murdered a 32-year-old man. Netshiunda says the police expect to make more arrests in the future. In the meantime, the four suspects will appear at the Durban Magistrate's Court soon.

N2 highway victims urged to come forward

According to SABC News, the KZN police are calling on people who the criminal group has victimised to come forward with information.

The group has also operated in other local areas, but there might be cases that have not been reported yet.

South Africans praise SAPS for the hard work

Meshantan Naidoo said:

"Excellent work, SAPS. Ask them to tell you who burned the car carrier there a few months back one time... Make them sing now."

Madala Tsie said:

"Well done, SAPS."

Zaghinn Kobo said:

"Some magistrate will see a good reason to give them R1000 bail next week."

Moloi Gemebe said:

"South Africa is in a quasi-war. In the near future, we will witness the deployment of SANDF on an unprecedented scale. Even ministers or top officials themselves must never think that they are safe. I wouldn't be surprised to wake up to the news that a minister is assassinated. It's coming. The biggest violence is looming on the horizon."

