A driver in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) was killed on the N2 highway when two suspects tried to rob him

The driver was stuck on the highway with a passenger in his car after he ran out of fuel in the evening

South African citizens were horrified by the incident, and they raised their concerns about heartless criminals

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A motorist was murdered on the N2 highway. Image: Stock Photos

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN - A driver was shot dead by robbers on the N2 highway north of Durban on Saturday night.

According to the Community Emergency Response Team (Cert), the driver and passenger stopped in the Umdloti area around 6pm because of car troubles.

Cert was alerted to the incident and discovered one person with a gunshot wound.

“CPR was initiated together with advanced life support interventions. Unfortunately after an extensive effort the patient was declared deceased.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cert said the vehicle that was on the side of the road had run out of fuel. The two suspects came out of the nearby bushes and tried to rob the passenger and driver, which led to the motorist getting shot.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) told TimesLIVE that the surviving passenger was interviewed, and the officers returned to the crime area and searched the bushes for the suspects where one was caught.

“After a brief search, a 9mm Vector pistol and a red Kappa baseball cap were recovered. Officers continued searching the dense vegetation and eventually tracked and apprehended one of the perpetrators.”

SA citizens comments from social media

Sibusiso Tshungu said:

"Our country is a criminals' playground, if you've never been a victim of violent crime, indeed you're lucky and an exception."

Ligenge Myaba posted:

"The law must be amended. We need to see the faces of the criminals when they catch them."

Eddie Ncube said:

"In such roads, sometimes it's better to lock the car and hide in the bushes."

Bill Coyne

"Running out of fuel on SA roads is a death sentence. How sad is that."

Brian Guzha

"Very sad. People are so heartless out there.:

Motorist killed after being ambushed by criminals who placed rocks on Pretoria highway, police probe murder

Briefly News reported that a motorist was shot and killed on the N4 highway outside Pretoria after he stopped to change a flat tyre on the side of the road on Saturday night, 7 May.

Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder after the man’s body was found inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound. The spokesperson for Gauteng, Colonel Dimakatso Sello, said the Audi vehicle was missing a front tyre and the keys.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News