An illegal street race in the Etwatwa area on the East Rand left an eight-year-old boy dead and others injured

Two vehicles were involved in the illegal race when one of the drivers lost control and collided with a group of people

Following the little boy’s death, angry members of the community attacked the driver and set his vehicle alight

GAUTENG - An eight-year-old was killed during an illegal drag race when one of the drivers lost control and ploughed into some pedestrians on Sunday, 8 January.

An eight-year-old boy was killed during an illegal drag race on the East Rand. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The incident occurred in the Etwatwa area on the East Rand and left two 12-year-old boys injured. The eight-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson, Lt-Col Kelebogile Thepa told TimesLIVE that two vehicles were involved in the illegal race, when one of the drivers lost control and collided with a group of people walking on the pavement.

Three others aged between 12 and 37 had to be treated for shock by emergency services. Following the boy’s death, angry community members attacked the driver and set his vehicle alight.

Thepa said the driver was transported to the hospital for treatment, while the other driver fled the scene as his vehicle was also torched. A case of culpable homicide is being investigated at the Etwatwa police station.

According to News24, the EMPD urges members of the community to report illegal street racing to the authorities. Citizens were also reminded to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

Social media users express outrage following eight-year-old’s death

Jonathan Truce Budeli said:

“This country needs to tighten the laws for those who practise unlawful stuff.”

Jennyifer De Beer wrote:

“People just don't think, they do what they want. The police must take the cars away when they are caught racing and not give the car back and they must go to jail.”

Carl Daniel Adriaanse posted:

“The same community who attacked the drivers and burnt their cars, allowed their children to stand and watch this nonsense. This is sad. Condolences to all affected, especially the young boy.”

Caswell Ledya Eff commented:

“These Fast and Furious movies are killing our nation.”

Balebetse Seleka added:

“Some Humans DON'T listen and learn.”

