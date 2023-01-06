A five-year-old was killed after he attempted to jump onto a moving truck in Ekurhuleni, leaving many outraged

The child lost his footing while climbing on the back of the moving vehicle and fell to his untimely death

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) appealed to community members and parents to be vigilant

PRETORIA - The horrific death of a five-year-old boy has left citizens outraged. He was killed after attempting to jump on a moving truck in Etwatwa, Ekurhuleni.

The little boy was declared dead at the scene on Wednesday, 4 January. The incident sent shockwaves on social media, leaving many citizens questioning the incident.

A spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa told IOL, while the little boy tried to climb up the moving truck, he lost his footing and fell to his death.

The child’s body was transported to the Springs mortuary, according to the Benoni City Times.

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department appealed to community members and parents to be vigilant when children are playing, especially on the streets. He said unfortunate accidents could be prevented.

Citizens have expressed anger about the child’s death, with many questioning where his parents were at the time of the incident. Here’s what some had to say:

Samantha Wood said:

“Another tragic incident that could have been avoided. Don't parents teach their kids anything these days?!”

Zahraa Khoda wrote:

“How did that kid get on the truck to begin with? I’m confused and lost for words.”

IamJust Mahlatse Nje posted:

“And we will not blame the poor driver this time. Minor or not minor.”

Mpho Maaboi commented:

“A five-year-old on a truck? How brave was he? Kids that age run from the street when a car shows up.”

Errol Pugin added:

“I’ve seen kids pulling sugarcane off moving trucks on the N2 while parents cheer them on with no traffic officials in sight.”

