A 36-year-old woman and her three-year-old little boy were found dead under mysterious circumstances by police

The child’s body was found in the bathroom with a foam-like substance in his mouth and was declared dead on the scene

Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney called for citizens to seek professional assistance when overwhelmed

MPUMALANGA - The mysterious deaths of a mother and her three-year-old son are being investigated by Mpumalanga police.

Police were notified about the deaths by community members when their bodies were discovered on Tuesday, 3 January. Provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the 36-year-old mother was found next to an electric cord.

According to TimesLIVE, the child’s body was found in the bathroom with a foam-like substance in his mouth. Mohlala said the pair were certified dead on the scene by members of the police.

A case of murder and an inquest is being investigated. A team of investigators have been assigned to probe the case.

The provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, told IOL that she was “disturbed” by the incident.

She called for citizens to seek professional assistance whenever they feel overwhelmed with life challenges.

