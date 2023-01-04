More than 240 children were separated from their parents and guardians at several Cape Town beaches

Western Cape Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said separations had become a worrying norm

The influx of missing children comes amid the deaths of three who drowned at an Eastern Cape Beach

CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement officials at Cape Town beaches had their hands full over the New Year break when over 240 children were separated from their parents and guardians.

Western Cape Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez criticised child separations over the festive season. She said it had become a worrying norm that needed to be addressed.

Fernandez told News24 that it was unacceptable and places children in extreme danger. She said the Department of Social Development social workers and City of Cape Town staff fortunately reunited most of the little ones with their families.

The Western Cape Department of Social Development urged parents, guardians, and adults to keep a close eye on children they are responsible for while in public spaces. Fernandez added that children should be safe and always protected.

The influx of missing children comes amid the deaths of three others who drowned at the Kariega main beach in the Eastern Cape. Despite all efforts to resuscitate the girls aged between 10 and 14, they were declared dead on the scene.

According to TimesLIVE, a nine-year-old boy is still missing following the incident on Sunday, 1 January. Search and recovery operations are being co-ordinated.

Father who drowned while trying to rescue son at beach hailed a hero, holidaymakers reminded of water safety

Briefly News also reported that a 38-year-old father died a hero while trying to rescue his 11-year-old son who was caught in a rip current at a south coast beach on Wednesday, 14 December.

Police have opened an inquest docket following the drowning. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) team, police and ambulance services responded to the incident.

NSRI station commander at Port Edward Gert du Plessis told TimesLIVE that five good Samaritans rescued the 11-year-old and his father. They initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts on the father but were unsuccessful.

