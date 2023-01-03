A gang of street robbers has been terrorising the residents of Johannesburg CBD and Hillbrow

The gang consisted of at least five men who mugged unsuspecting people of their belongings in broad daylight

South Africans are happy that the police and JMPD have arrested a few gang members

HILBROW - Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD) and Hillbrow residents' concerns about a gang that has been terrorising them in the streets were heard by the police.

The JMPD has worked efficiently to arrest a gang of street robbers operating in Johannesburg CBD and Hillbrow. Images: @David_S_Tembe

Several videos were posted on social media showing a group of four to five men robbing unsuspecting people on the streets of Joburg.

The Twitter account Crime in SA posted several clips of people getting robbed and reported that three robberies occurred on the same day at Vannin Court in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.

One of the clips posted shows a man lying on the ground after his belongings were taken by men who casually walked away from the crime scene.

In another video clip posted by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), the assailants are seen following an unsuspecting man before jumping onto him and stealing all his belongings. All the robberies took place in broad daylight, in the view of many people.

The JMPD issued a statement on Twitter saying that three suspects were arrested after a sting operation conducted by undercover cops. The operation was initiated after the JMPD received video footage of the robberies circulating on social media.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo told TimesLIVE that the police and JMPD monitored the gang after another victim was pounced on and robbed. Other victims of the street robbers are also encouraged to come forward and report their ordeal to the police.

Masondo encouraged victims to contact Lt-Col Rivalani Nkotswi at 082 319 9955 or send tip-offs on the MySAPS App or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

South Africans are grateful to the police for bringing back law and order in Joburg CBD and Hillbrow. Others had a few opinions about where the street gang robberies came from.

Here's what they had to say:

@MbuzwaM said:

"Thanks to Buya Mthetho."

@Thobzin55 said:

"And you won't be shocked to find out that these guys are foreigners."

@rufarotummy said:

"It won't surprise me to see them back on the streets next. Once they go to the courts they'll be granted bail. Bail so be granted on light cases not serious like these."

@BlackMenace9 said:

"Bravo ."

@sa_crime said:

"A job well done, all thanks to you and your officer."

@tallzama said:

"Good job, this building has been trending for all the wrong reasons."

