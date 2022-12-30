Romanian authorities arrested controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan

The pair and two other Romanian nationals were arrested in connection to a human trafficking investigation

The arrest by Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism was welcomed by many

BUCHAREST - Citizens are praising Romanian authorities following the arrest of controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan.

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate was arrested in connection with human trafficking. Image: Getty image & @Cobratate

Source: Getty Images

The pair and two others were arrested in connection to a human trafficking investigation. Tate could be seen taken into a police vehicle on Thursday, 29 December.

According to News24, Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism said the suspects are alleged to have formed a criminal group to carry out human trafficking in Romania, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Six women claim they had allegedly been sexually exploited by a group of men who pretended to be romantically interested in them. The men would then allegedly use physical violence, intimidation, and surveillance to force them into producing pornographic content.

Netizens express joy following arrest:

Caryn Lee Klemptner said:

“Whoever follows this guy and listens to the advice he gives belongs with him there in Romania.”

Given Sphiwe Maluleke commented:

“He's so self-centred, narcissistic and egocentric that I can't put this past him...but at the same time, he's so controversial that I can't consider they might try and frame him just to destroy his image.”

Erika Barnard De Jager posted:

“Fantastic!!!! Lock him up and throw away the keys.”

Terrence Mahlangu wrote:

“Finally, no more random Tate videos on my timeline with my data.”

Gregory Walker added:

“33 cars and no one to drive them.”

Tate’s arrest raises questions

The 36-year-old was expected to be held in police custody for 24 hours. However, shortly after the arrest a tweet from his account stated that the “Matrix sent their agents.”

According to the Daily Mail, Tate made similar comments when he was being taken away in handcuffs. He said the Matrix had “attacked” him.

