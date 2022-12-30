A police captain from the Eastern Cape has allegedly committed a crime against a fellow officer in blue

The captain was arrested in connection with the burning down of a police general’s New Brighton home

Police found firearms, live ammunition, and stun grenades in the captain’s possession when his house was raided during the arrest

GQEBERHA – A police captain in Gqeberha was arrested on 28 December for allegedly burning down the home of a police general in New Brighton, Eastern Cape.

A police captain from the Eastern Cape has been arrested for allegedly burning down the house of a police general.



The captain was arrested alongside three other suspects during a police raid. Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said an investigation into the incident revealed that an officer in the crime intelligence unit was linked to the crime.

According to SNL24, the raid resulted in the recovery of three firearms, ammunition, stun grenades, and R205 600 in cash from the captain’s house.

The captain has been charged with arson, as well as the possession of firearms, ammunition, and stun grenades.

Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene condemned the actions of the captain claiming that members of the police who work with criminals disgraced the South African Police Services. Mene added that Saps was no place where criminals should exist in their ranks, IOL reported.

The captain will remain in police custody while the other suspects are released pending the finalisation of the investigation.

South Africans weigh in on the police captain’s arrest

South Africans are fed up with how far crime extends in the country.

Here are some comments:

@naicker_pat said:

Violence in the police force testifies to our violent culture.

Avidesh Raghubar complained:

Criminal elements have infiltrated law enforcement agencies. The fight against crime is becoming that much harder.

Rolando Kerspuy commented:

The ones that must protect and serve are thugs. Lord help us.

Veschini Maharaj asked:

"Ridiculous! Aren’t police officers supposed to uphold the laws of the land?"

Gorogang Kgotleng Mosoane added:

"Police are just useless."

