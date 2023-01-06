The Western Cape police have been conducting focused operations in the province to curb drug-related crimes

Dagga plants and bags have been confiscated in the last few days and some arrests have been made

South Africans shared mixed reactions to the drug busts online with some citizens saying they should focus on serious crimes

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

The police uprooted dagga plants in the Western Cape. Image: Stock Photo/Getty and @SAPoliceService/Twitter

Source: UGC

KLEIN KAROO - In the past week the police have seized dagga plants and multiple dagga bags while conducting special operations in the Western Cape to ensure a safer festive season.

According to the police, the street value of the confiscated drugs is believed to be worth R300K.

Sergeant Christopher Spies, the Provincial Police Spokesperson said a driver was arrested on Wednesday by the police flying squad for the possession of dagga in Calitzdorp.

TimesLive reported that before the arrest, the police chased down the speeding VW Polo driver, and eventually caught him with black bags containing 20kg of dagga in the back seat

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

“The 39-year-old driver was arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs and the find was confiscated as evidence."

There were other drug busts during the week in Oudshoorn, Heidelberg, Mossel Bay and Uniondale precincts.

“These focused operations aimed against drug and liquor abuse were conducted from January 3 2023 and resulted in the confiscation of 239 dagga stops [joints], 40g of dagga, 74g of tik, 562 dagga plants and 117 litres of liquor.”

South African citizens' comments from social media:

Stelo Mogaila mentioned:

"Like really? Weed? That's just a herb. That's medicine! I dare them to go after drug lords."

Hloks Dibakoane asked:

"But didn’t they say people can plant at their homes for self-indulging?"

Sydney Lebea added:

"The law says people are allowed to smoke. So what is the reasoning behind the police's actions? Can't apprehend criminals but will loot dagga."

Tholakele Mzobe stated:

"Waste of our country's resources."

Malungisa Barnati said:

"Good job men in blue, SA citizens want law enforcement when it suits them."

Man caught with R1 Million worth of dagga during police stop-and-search operation in Hammanskraal

Briefly News reported that the police pounced on a 28-year-old man with more than R1 million worth of dagga on the N17 highway on Thursday, 22 December.

Officers were conducting a stop-and-search operation when they noticed a silver Subaru with Gauteng number plates. When searching the vehicle, more than 280kg of dagga were discovered inside plastic bags wrapped with tape.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News