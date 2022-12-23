A 28-year-old man was arrested after being caught with more than R1 million worth of dagga in his vehicle

The bust was conducted when police officers were conducting a stop-and-search operation on the N17 highway

The man is facing charges of drug dealing and is set to appear in the Chief Albert Luthuli Magistrate's Court

MPUMALANGA - Police pounced on a 28-year-old man with more than R1 million worth of dagga on the N17 highway on Thursday, 22 December.

Officers were conducting a stop-and-search operation when they noticed a silver Subaru with Gauteng number plates. When searching the vehicle, more than 280kg of dagga inside plastic bags wrapped with tape were discovered.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala told News24 that the man is facing charges of drug dealing. He is set to appear in the Chief Albert Luthuli Magistrate's Court.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the Tshwane metro police department drug unit arrested four suspects using a bakery in Hammanskraal as a drug front. The suspects were found in possession of crystal meth, heroin and cat valued over R500 000.

MMC for Community Safety Grandi Theunissen told IOL that while police were conducting the operation, the bakery owner arrived with crystal meth to be packaged. The drug unit members searched him and found more drugs in his vehicle.

The arrest came after police received a tip-off. The suspects were detained at the Hammanskraal and Temba police stations.

