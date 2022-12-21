At least 24 patients at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital put their lives on the line on Monday, 19 December

A 10-metre copper pipe which supplies oxygen to sections of the main intensive care unit was stolen by copper cable thieves

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has condemned the theft and called for the swift arrest of the criminals

JOHANNESBURG - Copper cable thieves put the lives of 24 patients at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital at risk after stealing an essential pipe on Monday, 19 December.

The 10-metre copper pipe supplies oxygen to sections of the main intensive care unit (ICU), leaving patients with lower-than-normal levels. When clinicians noticed the drop in oxygen levels, they reported the matter to the department of infrastructure development.

According to TimesLIVE, the report led to the discovery that the pipe had been tampered with. Diepkloof police are investigating a case.

Of the 24 patients, 19 were on life support and dependent on access to oxygen through artificial ventilation. Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has condemned the theft.

She called for those responsible for the theft to be charged with attempted murder for putting the patients’ lives at risk.

The MEC said patients had to be immediately moved to another ward, where they continued receiving oxygen while the copper pipe was replaced, EWN reported.

Citizens angered by incident:

Rendani Peace said:

“This is treason. It must be treated as such these people must get 200 years when they are caught; we can’t be held hostage by thieves.”

Marion Presbury commented:

“South Africa has lost its moral focus.”

Lebo Livhuwani wrote:

“These people are heartless. This is very sad.”

Maemo Maseleme posted:

“The metal industry must be shut down, that’s the only way forward in this country.”

Nkagisang Modikele added:

“How on earth did the criminals get inside without security seeing them unless they have a security shortage there?”

