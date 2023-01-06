South Africans are frustrated after Germiston residents swarmed an overturned fuel tanker to steal spilt diesel

This comes only two weeks after a gas tanker caught fire and exploded killing and injuring onlookers in Boksburg

Citizens took to social media to question whether the onlookers had learned nothing from the devastation of the Boksburg blast

GERMISTON - Germiston residents had to be dragged away from the scene of a diesel tanker crash, only two weeks after the deadly Boksburg explosion.

Mzansi is furious after onlookers swarmed an overturned fuel tanker to siphon fuel. Image: Suburban Control Centre

Source: Facebook

The diesel tanker was swarmed by opportunistic onlookers who were trying to steal some of the 300 000 litres of diesel from the overturned truck in Wadeville, Ekurhuleni.

According to Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson William Nladi, the tanker started spilling copious amounts of diesel when the trail came unhooked, News24 reported.

Nladi added that emergency personnel had to step in to stop people from collecting the fuel and though the crowd eventually dispersed, the situation is still unstable.

Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes as authorities work to contain the fuel and recover the overturned tanker, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans are not happy with the way some members of the community behaved, especially so soon after a gas tanker exploded in Boksburg on Christmas Eve, killing 37 people and injuring hundreds.

Here is what people are saying:

@kalahari2 asked:

"Did Boksburg teach them nothing?"

@blacjesusernest claimed:

"They never learn."

@catsha_smanga added:

"The problem is South Africans like to get things by looting. How to reverse this culture of looting that seems to have permeated all levels of society?"

@Donovan12308202 commented:

"No wonder they die."

@pj_2010 joked:

"Darwin award candidates."

@PrinceMalose stated:

"Should it catch flames, they'll blame the driver… Southern Africans. "

@TheOneJhb85 demanded:

"Arrest them!!! Why is this not happening?"

@Liz65251060 said:

"Who exactly is trying to stop them? The area should have been evacuated."

