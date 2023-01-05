The death toll of the devastating Boksburg Christmas Eve explosion has risen to 37

The Premier of Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi has pledged to offer continued support of his office to the families of the blast victims

An independent review has cleared the trucking company and the driver of the truck of any wrongdoing in the incident

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has pledged his continuous support to the families of the Boksburg explosion as the death toll of the devastating blast has risen to 37.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi pledges to continue supporting the families of the Boksburg blast victims. Image: @lesibadj/Twitter & Sharon Seretlo

Source: UGC

Gauteng officials revealed that they discovered more body parts while they were investigating the scene of the explosion.

Of the total people that died in the blast, 12 were healthcare professionals who were working at OR Tambo Memorial Hospital.

The explosion occurred on Christmas Eve when a gas tanker got caught under the bridge, caught on fire and subsequently exploded. The blast radius killed several bystanders, injured many and damaged properties including the hospital which a only a few meters away from the bridge, EWN reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Though the driver of the gas tanker was initially arrested after the Christmas Eve explosion, he was released from police custody pending further investigation.

According to TimesLIVE, a review by an independent road transport safety system auditor Transheq has cleared the diver and trucking company of any wrongdoing.

The trucking company, Infinite Fleet Transport also released a report stating that the driver was not negligent and did everything in his power to notify onlookers about the dangers the situation posed.

South Africans weigh in on the rising death toll of the Boksburg explosion

South Africans are shocked by the discovery of more body parts.

Below are some comments:

@Commstrategis asked:

"Surely there must be people who have reported missing? How can it be that they only find this now, 11 days after the fact?"

@JustKatlee commented:

"Imagine finding these in your yard."

@StretfordKnigh1 exclaimed:

"This whole thing is so disturbing."

@Dezrays1 questioned:

"And yet still no one is being held responsible for this. Did all those victims blow up for nothing?"

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a mom who almost became a casualty of the Boksburg explosion says she and her children are still alive because of the "grace of God".

A massive explosion occurred in the Johannesburg suburb on Saturday, 24 December, after a gas tanker driver drove the vehicle under a low-level bridge and got stuck.

Speaking on eNCA, Sandra Mombeshora stated that she heard the pressure when the truck got stuck under the bridge. She added that she heard the first small explosion and grabbed her kids to safety.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News