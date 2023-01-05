The mother of the four children who died in the devastating Boksburg blast has laid her children to rest

Rosetta Brits lost all her kids in the Christmas Eve blast a year after her husband died

South Africans took to social media to offer Brits their sincerest condolences for her monumental loss

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - The Brits family said their final goodbyes to the four children they lost in the devastating Boksburg blast in a private ceremony on Thursday, 5 January.

Rosetta Brits laid her four children to rest in a private funeral. Image: @HopeSAfoundatio & @RSApolitics

Source: Twitter

The four children were killed when a gas tanker got lodged beneath a bridge and exploded near OR Tambo Memorial Hospital, claiming many lives and critically injuring others.

The mother of the four children, Rosetta Brits, has called for the driver responsible for the explosion to be locked in jail. Though the driver was arrested for culpable homicide, he was released due to insufficient evidence.

A relative close to the mother said she is not coping well and is in a lot of pain, eNCA reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to EWN, Brits was left shattered when she saw her children lying on the grass. The grieving mother told the publication the loss of her children was compounded by the loss of her husband who died in 2021.

South Africans flooded social media with messages of condolence for Brits as she laid her children to rest.

Below are some comments:

@dboy_rsa1 mourned:

"Losing one is too painful. All four at once. ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️. I just hope she has counselling."

@bompsi consoled:

"This is sad, may their souls rest in peace."

@tshenyiB commented:

"This is heartbreaking."

@ShaunLamberg added:

"My heart goes out to the mom, no words can express her loss. My sincere condolences."

@GenduToit asked:

"How do you survive something like this? "

Boksburg explosion: Lesufi promises support as death toll rises to 37 after more bodies discovered

In a related story, Briefly News reported Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has pledged his continuous support to the families of the Boksburg explosion as the death toll of the devastating blast has risen to 37.

Gauteng officials revealed that they discovered more body parts while they were investigating the scene of the explosion.

Of the total people that died in the blast, 12 were healthcare professionals who were working at OR Tambo Memorial Hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News