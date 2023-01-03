A water expert has gone viral for lashing out on racism following the Maselspoort racist incident

The scientist posted an extensive twitter tread calling on South Africans to educate themselves about the complex history of the nation

The thread got tongues wagging with many South Africans praising the expert for speaking up against racism

FREE STATE - A water resource scientist's Twitter thread on racism has won the heart of many South Africans. Carin Bosman posted the thread in the aftermath of the infamous Maselspoort racist incident.

The incident occurred when a group of white men violently attacked two black teenagers for swimming in a pool that they claimed was reserved for white people,

Boseman tweeted in her extensive thread that Afrikaans people need to educate themselves about South Africa's painful history if they wanted a better future for the nation.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the scientist said her career as a water expect has opened her eyes to the realities of South Africa, but it was seeing the young boys being mistreated that motivated her to speak up.

Boseman complained:

“It’s 2022 and people are chasing children away at a pool.”

The extensive tweet which sought to call South Africans to understand the complexity of the nation's history was greeted with both praise and animosity.

According to the publication some comments from disgruntled netizens even depicted cartoon hands ripping the South African flag to reveal the old apartheid flag.

The comments section was also filled with South Africans who thanked Boseman for taking an enlightened stance and calling others to do the same.

Below is what citizens are saying:

@brad89499493 commented:

"Please suggest books/material we can consult for this. I love you."

@Mntanaka_Sylvia commented

"You deserve whatever land you own, if you do."

@madodankosi6 said:

"Hi Ms Bosman :Thank you for telling like it is I wish you can educate Afriforum because they are the one who are busy putting fear in white people's life."

@AlastairMcA30 praised:

"This is amazing! Thank you."

@Reneepietersen2 added:

"Deep truth shared here Carin Bosman fellow South Africans like you give lots of hope in our beloved country!"

