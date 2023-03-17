South African Minister of Electricity Kgosientso Ramokgopa was caught on video having fun at a groove and got over 90k views on Twitter

The video sparked mixed reactions, with some finding it comforting that the minister has a fun side, while others question whether he can handle issues of loadshedding

Ramokgopa has an impressive academic background and has held various leadership positions, including Tshwane mayor and MEC for economic development, agriculture, and environment

Minister of Electricity lights up the dance floor at groove. @photocolman/Twitter

Source: Twitter

South Africa is deep in the shadows of loadshedding, but incumbent Minister of Electricity Kgosientso Ramokgopa was captured having a great time at groove. Everyone is entitled to a good time, but in the current social and political climate Mzansi finds itself in, videos like that could leave a bad taste in people's mouths.

The Twitter post garnered over 90K views at publishing but could be an old video before he was appointed.

You can watch the video below:

Can the minister of electricity dance the loadshedding blues away?

On the one hand, it could be comforting to South Africans to know that their new electricity minister has a fun side. On the other, we hope he will have a firm hand when tackling issues of loadshedding.

Who is Kgosientso Ramokgopa?

According to TimesLive, Ramokgopa has held various leadership positions throughout his career, including serving as Tshwane mayor from 2010 to 2016 and as a member of the executive council in the Gauteng government in 2019. He briefly held the position of MEC for economic development, agriculture, and environment, resigning after reported pressure from the ANC to replace a male MEC with a woman. He currently works in the presidency as head of investment and infrastructure.

He has an impressive academic background, holding a BSc in civil engineering, a Master of Public Administration, and a Master of Business Leadership, among other qualifications. He has also held positions in various organizations, including the Metropolitan Trading Company CEO and the Johannesburg Market CEO. In a 37-page document titled SA's Infrastructure Emergency: An Urgent and Collaborative Intervention, Ramokgopa emphasized the urgent need to address the country's energy crisis, stating that it is no longer a crisis but an emergency.

South Africans shared hilarious responses to the video

@FavourIsMyName7 said:

"Kgosi is such a vibe, sophistication with a bit of bo ghettonyana, my type."

@PJena101 said:

"That dance move is electrified, part of his CV profile for energy appointment."

@EdwardthembaSa humoured:

"He’s not dancing, he’s generating electricity."

@NhlingoWaHlengi said:

"The most electrifying moves in the history of entertainment."

DA's John Steenhuisen says David Mabuza is senior politician behind Eskom corruption

In other power struggle stories, Briefly News reported on John Steenhuisen telling Parliament that Mabuza is the senior politician André De Ruyter accused of running Eskom into the ground. Steenhuisen stated that the suggestion was rejected because the ANC was protecting Mabuza:

"We all know who this person being referred to is. It’s Mr DD Mabuza, and we all know how connected he is within the ANC."

