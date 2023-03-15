Carl Niehaus and Duduzile Zuma have pledged their support for the Economic Freedom Fighters' national shutdown

Niehaus claims the shutdowns objectives align with those of his organisation Aretha and vowed to march alongside the Red Berets

Duduzile Zuma believes that the national shutdown isn't only about the EFF but is about the future of all South Africans

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - Duduzile Zuma and Carl Niehaus will march alongside the Economic Freedom Fighters members and supporters during the national shutdown.

Duduzile Zuma and Carl Niehaus have vowed to participate in the EFF's national shutdown against Cyril Ramaphosa and loadshedding. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The two controversial public figures independently took to social media to pledge their support for the nationwide protest due to take place on Monday, 20 March.

EFF demands an end to loadshedding and President Cyril Ramaphosa's resignation

The EFF announced that it would facilitate a nationwide shutdown to demand that Cyril Ramaphosa step down as the President of South Africa and to call for an end to the deepening energy crisis that has caused crippling rolling blackouts.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The EFF's plans have been met with a mixture and support and criticism.

The Democratic Alliance has vowed to take legal action against the Red Berets for threatening those who chose not to participate in the shutdown with violence and intimidation.

Meanwhile, organisations like the South African Federation of Trade Unions have pledged to down tools with the EFF, TimesLIVE reported.

Carl Niehaus says national shutdown objectives align with Areta's goals

The founder of the African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta), Carl Niehaus, posted a video on Twitter calling Areta members and supporters to join the shutdown.

In the video, Niehaus said that the objectives of the EFF's shutdown align with his organisation's key goals.

The Areta founder referenced his organisation 10 point plan, which outlines a commitment to ending loadshedding, saving Eskom as a state-owned enterprise and ensuring that South Africa enjoys energy security.

Niehaus declared:

"We as Areta will always work together with all progressive movements, political parties and civil society organisations that work for the implementation of radical economic transformation."

Duduzile Zuma says joining the national shutdown is a sign of political maturity and tolerance

In a string of tweets, former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile, said that 20 March would be a historically significant day for millions suffering under Cyril Ramaphosa.

Duduzile added that though she may not see eye-to-eye with the EFF, her commitment to participating in the protest was a sign of political maturity and tolerance.

In another tweet, Duduzile insisted that the national shutdown was not only about the EFF but about the future of all South Africans.

Carl Niehaus and Duduzile Zuma's support for the EFF shutdown garners mixed reactions

South Africans are torn by Niehaus and Duduzile's support of the EFF. Some have vowed to join the shutdown, while others have accused the pair of pandering.

Below are some comments.

@Zeb82203158 requested:

"Please don’t just join the match on Twitter… please also ask for EFF membership and join please… That will be very helpful for you."

@Shazul40 commented:

"Yeah, make sure you're really there!!! Don't just pretend you are going."

@Am_Unarrinie asked:

"Lol, so stopping people going to schools, work and business will make things to be better?"

@Shiloaad said:

"I will support the shutdown if the memorandum includes the fast arrest of those implicated in Zondo State Capture."

DA’s Helen Zille cautions against EFF’s national shutdown, claims protest will undermine SA’s shaky foundation

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance is ramping up its campaign against the Economic Freedom Fighters' National Shutdown, with DA federal council chair Helen Zille adding her voice to the sea of criticism.

Zille was responding to a video which asked if people were only against the nationwide shutdown because the EFF was organising it.

The DA federal chair cautioned that the protest would only worsen the already dire South African situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News