DA federal chair Helen Zille is not confident that the EFF's national shutdown will help address SA's problems

Zille claims that shutting down the entire country on 20 March will only make things worse

The EFF is demanding President Cyril Ramaphosa's resignation and an end to loadshedding, amongst other things

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance is ramping up its campaign against the Economic Freedom Fighters' National Shutdown, with DA federal council chair Helen Zille adding her voice to the sea of criticism.

Zille was responding to a video which asked if people were only against the nationwide shutdown because the EFF was organising it.

Helen Zille claims EFF's national shutdown will make things worse in SA

The DA federal chair cautioned that the protest would only worsen the already dire South African situation.

Zille compared South Africa to a house, adding:

"When your roof is leaking, you do not make the holes bigger. When your house is collapsing, you do not undermine the foundations further."

The veteran politician signed the tweet off with stern advice, saying, "Don't be stupid."

When questioned about possibly being hypocritical since the DA hosted a protest march of its own in January, Zille claimed the DA's protest was completely voluntary.

EFF criticised for issues threats of initiation and violence ahead of national shutdown

The Red Berets and its supporters will take to the streets on Monday, 20 March, in what it has dubbed "the mother of all shutdowns".

The party demands an end to loadshedding, the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and several other things.

The EFF has come under criticism for threatening citizens who refuse to participate in the shutdown with various forms of violence and intimidation, TimesLIVE reported.

EFF members have allegedly taken to the streets to warn businesses to close their doors on the day of the shutdown, lest they want their establishes looted.

The party also gave the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motsokga seven days to close schools, claiming that any child who dared to wear school uniform on the day would be doing so at their own risk.

South Africans slammed Helen Zille for cautioning against the national shutdown

This is how South Africans reacted to Helen Zille's remarks about the shutdown.

@54Battalion said:

"The roof is already gone, your puppet Ramaphosa collapsed everything, you wouldn't know that because you live in your own world."

@NdlovuOwen claimed:

"South African situation cannot be worse than this... NEVER."

@Bunnzo asked:

"Are you okay with the state of the nation currently? What do you suggest South Africans do to drive the point of frustration across?"

@tebogo_mello said:

"Imagine people who have leaking roofs telling people without houses how to be angry and what to do with their anger."

@istradi_2022 slammed:

"Political parties are playing SAns like a fiddle. They all want SAns to dance to their tune yet they fail to deliver."

Source: Briefly News