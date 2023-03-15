President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised the 18 newly accredited ambassadors to South Africa that government is doing everything it can to end the electricity crisis

Ramaphosa told the ambassadors that while SA is dealing with loadshedding, it's also trying to rebuild the economy after the Covid-19 pandemic

South Africans are not impressed by Ramaphosa's assurances and have accused the president of lying to the ambassadors

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa's assurances to 18 new ambassadors to South Africa have failed to instil confidence in the nation's citizens.

The president told the newly accredited group of ambassadors that the South African government is doing everything it can to stabilise the country's electricity supply.

Ramaphosa welcomed the ambassadors to South Africa with a private ceremony hosted at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria on Tuesday, 14 March, News24 reported.

President Ramaphosa tell ambassadors how SA is addressing the electricity crisis

President Ramaphosa told the ambassadors that, similar to the rest of the world, South Africa is still grappling with rebuilding the nation's economy to pre-pandemic levels.

The president maintains that government is taking measures to improve the performance of SA's existing power stations while simultaneously bringing new generating capacity online as quickly as possible, SABC News reported.

Ramaposa added:

"Throughout this administration, we have been working to restore effective governance, stabilise public finances and end all forms of corruption and mismanagement."

The envoys hailed from different parts of the world, including Asia, Europe, the Middle East and various parts of Africa.

South Africans accuse Ramaphosa of lying to SA's new ambassadors

Though Ramaphosa's words paint a great picture of what government is doing to fix SA's problems, South Africans aren't buying into the president's promises.

Below are some comments:

@Hobote28 accused:

"Lies lies lies lies! He will be very shocked down the line when blackouts become worse!"

@Jama65632703 claimed:

"Nobody believes anything he says anymore."

@LynseyNel said:

"Cyril, stop it with fake promises. What are you doing? Nothing."

@LindhoutLynn asked:

"He must be telling the ambassadors stuff that he is not telling us.... or just lying again?"

@shabs_i_r added:

"...Since 2015."

@willdav49462260 slammed:

"Lying and talking nonsense as usual!"

