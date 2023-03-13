President Cyril Ramaphosa has set the tone for the 2024 elections after kicking off the ANC's campaign in KwaZulu-Natal

Ramphosa made the same old promises about the ANC being the only party that could solve citizen's problems

South Africans were unfazed by the president's remarks on social media, saying the ANC created the country's challenges

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa kicked off the African National Congress's (ANC) election campaign in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend.

ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa wants South Africans to vote for the governing party in the 2024 elections. Images: @MYANC

In a true electioneering style, Ramaphosa promised citizens that the ANC was the only political organisation in the country that could solve their problems.

Ramaphosa says ANC factionalism is a thing of the past

While honouring the late liberation struggle heroes Moses Mabhida and Johnny Makhathini, the president told ANC supporters that the divisions within the ANC are a thing of the past.

Ramaphosa added that he saw the work had been done in KwaDukuza, and the ANC leadership in the area has energised citizens, supporters and volunteers. The president said he could smell the ANC's 2024 victory, reports the Mail & Guardian.

"I want to encourage you to continue uniting this glorious movement, and the divisions that we had in the past, we [will] put them aside and let us unite this important vehicle of the liberation of our people," said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa calls on KwaDukuza residents to vote for the ANC

Speaking to KwaDukuza residents on Saturday, 11 March, Ramaphosa told residents to register to vote for the ANC.

The presidents also called on residents to persuade others to vote for the ANC because the ruling party is the only organisation that can solve their problems, according to SowetanLIVE.

"We must make sure that here in KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC continues being in government — at a national level too because we want the ANC back in government," said Ramaphosa.

South Africans say the ANC created Mzansi's problems

@Lekako3 said:

"@MYANC created all this mess SA is in, and then they want people to vote for them again to fix their own mess. I sometimes wonder if Cyril hears himself when he speaks."

@Skinzy13 said:

"Imagine, going around telling people you will solve challenges that your party created."

@smlunguana said:

"Are you serious @CyrilRamaphosa?? What challenges have you resolved in the last 5 years in office?"

@KeSeRomeo said:

", but again majority will be persuaded and still vote for the ANC."

@gerritvn1 said:

"Really, and are they complying? If he and his cabinet turn seriously to the Lord Jesús Christ and repent of their sin of theft and corruption, maybe we would start to believe him. The Bible is clear, without repentance of sin, no one will see heaven. Judgement is coming."

@mmariotti40 said:

"They are the country’s challenge! Can they now please leave us alone."

Mzansi shares predictions for upcoming 2024 elections, many speculate on a coalition

Briefly News previously reported that who will reign as the ruling party in the 2024 South African general election? This is the question on many South African's lips as the anticipated political event to elect a new National Assembly and the provincial legislature in each province.

According to a report by City Press, despite the ANC's dwindling public support, opposition parties have been unable to capitalise on this. They have been unable to gain the trust of those voters looking for an alternative.

The Social Research Foundation (SRF) 2022 election database survey, conducted in July, indicates that if an election were to be held soon, the ANC would garner roughly 50% of the votes with a 66% voter turnout or 52% with a 56% voter turnout.

