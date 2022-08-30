Mzansi peeps will once again take to the voting polls to cast their votes in the 2024 South African general election

A new study conducted by the Social Research Foundation (SRF), shows that the ruling ANC continues to lose support

Briefly News asked netizens which political party they think will secure the most votes in the 2024 elections

Who will reign as the ruling party in the 2024 South African general election? This is the question on many Saffas lips as the anticipated political event to elect a new National Assembly as well as the provincial legislature in each province.

South Africans shared their views and predictions on the upcoming general elections. Image: David Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to a report by City Press, despite the ANC’s dwindling public support, opposition parties have been unable to capitalise on this and have been unable to gain the trust of those voters looking for an alternative.

The Social Research Foundation (SRF) 2022 election database survey, conducted in July, indicates that if an election were to be held soon, the ANC would garner roughly 50% of the votes with a 66% voter turnout or 52% with a 56% voter turnout. The survey indicates that the DA would be the closest challenger with 25% in both the 56% and 66% voter turnout scenarios, while the EFF could get between 11% and 12%, BusinessTech reports.

Relatively new party, ActionSA would get 5%, the IFP would come in with 3%, the Freedom Front Plus would get 2%, and the UDM would get 1%.” ActionSA has gained a great deal of support in Soweto, according to the SRF poll

Briefly News took to Facebook to ask netizens who they think will secure the most votes in the 2024 elections.

The responses were many and based on various reasons. Check them out below:

Phindile Mlaba responded:

“Definitely not ANC.”

Abby Jefferson commented:

“I can already see the people's party going house to house registering the poor and promising them food parcels prior to those elections.”

Oupa Thela reacted:

“Opposition is very weak. ANC WILL TAKE THIS.”

Caswell Galileo wrote:

“The outdated ANC won't see the votes to rule the country again. ActionSA is the party that most people black and white are moving to currently. DA has many people running away from it. As for EFF they have lost the votes Already with their policies on foreign nationals. A definite coalition come 2024.”

Xolile Thamae replied:

“Not sure, but I doubt ANC will reach 50%. I smell coalition government.”

Ranther Clement Mokwetli commented:

“The ANC will still win the election because they rely on elderly people because elderly people are a formidable force in any elections. I think there must be a law that legislates all eligible citizens to participate in the elections. Failure to do so is punishable by the state with a fine or even a prison sentence. There are so many parasites who enjoy the service of the government that they don't vote for.”

Balisa Mbasa said:

“DAA, because most people are not voting and ANC is breaking apart.”

