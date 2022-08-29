Leadership from the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal plan to retain the political party's rule

After visiting the ruling party's former president, Jacob Zuma, members said they plan to secure 65% of votes

Provincial Chairperson Siboniso Duma plans to meet with progressive organisations to win

NKANDLA - Leaders of the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal plan to win the national government elections come 2024. The newly elected provincial leadership visited former President Jacob Zuma at his home in Nkandla on Sunday, 8 August.

Political leaders in the province are confident that the ANC will maintain its rule, despite seeing major setbacks in the last election. The ruling party lost most municipalities during the 2019 local government election, according to EWN.

Provincial Chairperson Siboniso Duma said the governing party must be clinical in how it approaches elections. He said members must meet with progressive organisations to win the municipalities and maintain the province.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Secretary of the party, Bheki Mtolo, spoke to eNCA and said the former president’s guidance was needed as he has a lot of experience from the underground structures of the ANC.

“We will work with everybody including the former president and all ANC members that are there to campaign. All our supporters are all prominent people that seek the agenda to build a better life for all our people,” he said.

The party members plan to meet with other former political leaders to strengthen their position in the country. ANC members hope to get a 65% clean sweep at the elections.

South Africans react to the KZN ANC:

Emmanuel Manu Mafokwane said:

“There are no changes that will be brought by ANC led government, they need to be voted out of government in 2024.”

Katleho James wrote:

“ANC votes have been on a decline even when Zuma was president.”

