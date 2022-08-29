Leaders of the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal visited former president Jacob Zuma's home

The newly elected leaders hoped to take wisdom and guidance from the political party's former president

Several key topics, such as transferring the economy, wealth and land to the people of KZN, were discussed

NKANDLA - Former President Jacob Zuma welcomed ANC leaders to his homestead in Nkandla on Sunday, 28 August. The guests hoped to gain wisdom from the ruling party’s former leader.

ANC leaders in KwaZulu-Natal visited former president Jacob Zuma to seek wisdom. Image: Foto24

Source: Getty Images

Among those who visited Zuma was the newly elected provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma, who hopes to unite members of the political party to strengthen its leadership. He told News24 that many topics for discussion were brought up.

The issues of building the nation and transferring the economy, wealth and land to the people of KwaZulu-Natal were discussed during the visit, Duma said. He said the former president also gave the new leadership advice on how to unite its people.

Zuma is currently serving his 15-month prison term at home. The former president was released on medical parole last September.

Duma said Msholozi was delighted by the visitors, which also included religious leaders and others in places of power. Members of the ruling party in the province will continue visiting infamous leaders from the ANC to draw inspiration, EWN reported.

South Africans reacted to the visit:

@Brettbenraphael said:

“A prime example of ANC "renewal" and "self-correcting" is when the newly elected KZN ANC leadership seek advice from one very sickly Jacob Zuma - a man charged with corruption and is out on faux parole.”

@alfred_cabonena posted:

“Our mission has not changed, it will never change, 2024 is very much important more than 1994. Let us go out in large numbers and vote ANC out of power, let us give them enough time to seek Jacob Zuma's wisdom.”

@Elmari wrote:

“Seriously? What wisdom will he bring? Ideas on looting and state capture?”

@ShembeZwilakhe commented:

“While on that newly elected ZN ANC PEC's visiting Zuma, I'm baffled why the ANC and EFF keep on visiting a former leader. This has never been done before. Is it just nostalgia or is there something to gain out of being associated with Zuma? Maybe it’s Zuma magic.”

Zuma faction takes control of KZN, Siboniso Duma ousts Sihle Zikalala as provincial chair

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported that ANC delegates in KwaZulu-Natal exercised their democratic rights at the party's ninth provincial elective conference.

In a dramatic turn of events, ANC Youth League deputy chair Siboniso Duma ousted Sihle Zikalala as the provincial chair of the party. Duma received 50% more votes than Zikalala, winning with 930 over 665.

Duma belongs to a group known as the 'Talibans' who are loyal to former president Jacob Zuma.

Source: Briefly News