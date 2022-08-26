Co-Operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is potentially attempting to lead the ruling party

JOHANNESBURG - Co-Operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is seemingly vying for a chance to lead the African National Congress in the presidential race.

However, her bid has been met with some scepticism as campaign posters do their rounds on social media.

This is Dlamini-Zuma’s second shot at the presidency, and she will run under the theme, “economic freedom now or never”. Her “NDZ22” campaign is not the only bid to rule the governing party.

According to TimesLIVE, Deputy President David Mabuza, Suspended Secretary-General Ace Magashule, Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile, Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Former Treasurer-General Mathews Phosa are all attempting to lead the party.

Despite some harsh reactions to Dlamini-Zuma’s presidency bid, member of the Democratic Alliance Dean Macpherson told The South African that her run would be “interesting” to watch.

South Africans were unimpressed with her presidency bid:

@MPapathabi said:

“No offence and with all due respect Mama NDZ is old and must give young women opportunities. She should rather be an adviser to someone young.”

Lelo Mbindela wrote:

“That’s fine. She can be the President of the ANC. She will not be President of the country though. We are not voting them into power ever again. NEVER!”

Phatela P Mothapo added:

“She is power-hungry this one. Anyway, the only solution is to vote out ANC.”

NDZ: Renaming Municipality After Winnie Is Good for ‘Service Delivery’

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has announced the name change of the Eastern Cape Municipality Mbizana. The municipality will be renamed in honour of anti-apartheid activist and struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister is expected to deliver a keynote address on Wednesday, 31 March regarding the renaming process.

The change was reportedly gazetted at the beginning of the month. Cogta’s website stated that the renaming serves the community as Mama Winnie did, adding that the name change pays homage to the late icon’s ideals and values.

Source: Briefly News