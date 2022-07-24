The pro-Zuma group known as the 'Talibans' have replaced the KZN leadership that was sympathetic to President Cyril Ramaphosa

The ANC's KZN elective conference ran smoothly on Saturday with Youth League deputy chair Siboniso Duma ousting Sihle Zikalala as the provincial chair of the party

KZN is the ANC's largest province with over 200 000 ANC members which could spell trouble for Ramaphosa's hopes for a second term

DURBAN - ANC delegates in KwaZulu-Natal have exercised their democratic rights at the party's 9th provincial elective conference.

In a dramatic turn of events, ANC Youth League deputy chair Siboniso Duma ousted Sihle Zikalala as the provincial chair of the party's largest province.

Pro-Zuma candidates have ousted those sympathetic to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's KZN elective conference. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Duma received 50% more votes than Zikalala's winning 930 over 665 respectively. Duma belongs to a group known as the 'Talibans' who are loyal to former president Jacob Zuma.

The conference proceed smoothly, despite a rocky start on Friday evening when delegates sang pro-Zuma songs drowning out the speakers according to EWN.

The pro-Zuma faction on a clean slate, here are the new leaders of the KZN ANC:

Nomagugu Simelane - Deputy Chair

Dr Ntuthuko ‘Junda’ Mahlaba - Treasurer

Bheki Mtolo - Provincial Secretary

Sipho Hlomuka - Deputy Provincial Secretary

TimesLIVE reported that this latest development could spell trouble for President Cyril Ramaphosa's ambitions to run for a second term as the leader of the ANC.

KZN has over 200 000 ANC members and the pro-Zuma leadership of the province, this could become difficult for Ramaphosa at the party's next national conference.

Ramaphosa not afraid of attending ANC KZN conference despite security concerns

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the ANC has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the party's 9th provincial elective conference in KwaZulu-Natal.

The area is a well-known stronghold of the former president Jacob Zuma and there are rumblings that the Ramaphosa might not attend due to hostility against him.

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a source close to the president stated that Ramaphosa is not afraid of going to KZN and does not regard any part of South Africa as a no-go area, reports TimesLIVE. The source added that Ramaphosa needs to send the ANC's message of renewal and unity in KZN.

