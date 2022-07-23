DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small proved why they are regarded as the kings of Amapiano with their historic concert on Friday

The duo shut down the Sun Arena during the live performance of their highly anticipated Scorpion Kings concert

Kabza and Phori have been trending on social media as peeps give them their flowers for a concert that will go down in history

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Award-winning Amapiani stars DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small set the Sun Arena on fire on Friday with their Scorpion Kings concert.

Amapiano lovers have taken to Twitter to praise Kabza and Phori for their 'Scorpion Kings' concert. Image: @djmaphorisa and @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

The duo, who is regarded as the kings of Amapiano, shot to the top of the Twitter trends as Mzansi showered them with praise for their electric perfomance.

Kabza and Phori were not the only ones who took to the stage; several Amapiano acts entertained concertgoers who are still raving about the show. They also paid tribute to the late award-winning rapper Riky Rick who passed away in February.

Twitter users were impressed by the performances. They are calling for another Scorpion Kings concert before the year ends.

@vanessa_sekati added:

"After two years, it really felt unreal, Njelic also performed Nana Thula. Yoooh guys Kabza and Maphorisa really have my heart #ScorpionKingsLive."

@kay_mahapa commented:

"Kabza was showing off on Rekere 2. Absolutely no reason to make a song that good."

@adziambei_m added:

"Maphorisa and Kabza said as long as we have a song with you, we are bringing you on stage!!‍ #ScorpionKingsLive."

@Sir_Ntsele noted:

"I dont think we understand how big Piano is. Phori no Kabza are big maan. Msaki is a revelation. The President mus hav lunch with the yano community & thank them for keeping us sane now n then. #ANCKZN #ScorpionKingsLive."

Riky Rick: Legends Barbershop relaunches in honour of the late Boss Zonke hitmaker's 35th heavenly birthday

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Riky Rick may be gone, but his legacy lives on. The star passed away earlier this year following a long battle with depression. To celebrate the Boss Zonke hitmaker's first heavenly birthday, his staff and business partner relaunched his barbershop.

The staff also ran a promotion that also saw the less privileged getting blankets to keep them warm in this cold. Riky Rick's business partner said they saw it fit to give back to the community because Riky Rick was a giver at heart.

Speaking to The South African, Legends barbershop founder and Riky Rick's business partner Sheldon Tatchell said they couldn't find any day more suitable to celebrate the late rapper than his birthday.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News