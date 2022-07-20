Riky Rick's employees from his popular barbershop Legends have decided to relaunch the shop in honour of the late rapper's heavenly 35th birthday

The employees even ran a promotion giving a free haircut to the first 35 people who visited the shop today, 20 July 2022, in exchange for a blanket for charity

Riky Rick passed away in February this year after a long battle with depression, leaving behind his wife Bianca Naidoo and two children

Riky Rick may be gone, but his legacy lives on. The star passed away earlier this year following a long battle with depression. To celebrate the Boss Zonke hitmaker's first heavenly birthday, his staff and business partner relaunched his barbershop.

The staff also ran a promotion that also saw the less privileged getting blankets to keep them warm in this cold. Riky Rick's business partner said they saw it fit to give back to the community because Riky Rick was a giver at heart.

Speaking to The South African, Legends barbershop founder and Riky Rick's business partner Sheldon Tatchell said they couldn't find any day more suitable to celebrate the late rapper than his birthday. He said:

“We could not think of a more auspicious day to relaunch the store than on my brother, business partner and franchise owner, Riky Rick’s 35th birthday."

Tatchell also added that he was grateful for the immense support they have been getting from the general public and Riky Rick's industry colleagues.

