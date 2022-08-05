Cassper Nyovest has announced that he is releasing a new single soon, and his millions of fans can't wait

The rapper, who has also released some Amapiano tracks, did not disclose much about his new single, except that it will be a hit

Fans flocked to Mufasa's timeline to reveal that they are patiently waiting for the new music to drop

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Mzansi couldn't keep calm when they got the news they have been waiting for. Music lovers have been hoping for new music from Cassper Nyovest, and their prayers have been answered.

Cassper Nyovest has revealed that he has a new single that is set to be released soon. Image: @casspernyovest.

Source: Instagram

The Amademoni hitmaker had his fans grinning from ear to ear when he announced that he was in the studio cooking a track for them.

Taking to his Twitter page, the star said SA can look forward to the new single anytime from now. Cassper Nyovest assured fans that the new track is going to be a banger. He wrote:

"New single dropping soon, and it sounds like nothing like what is out right now!!! Just wanting for the sample to get cleared, and then we get live!!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Fans expressed joy over the announcement. Many said it is the news they have been eagerly waiting for.

@phokwanepromise said:

"I hope you rap grootman. Like real rap. Not Bangers Like Tito Mboweni, Amademoni Etc.....What you did on Oh Aah Should Be Continued. I miss that Cass who made everyone shake. Who everyone was dissing left and right in order to trend or get attention."

@MulindaV01 added:

"You always say soon, but you don't drop ..tell us the date."

Anele Mdoda serves soft life goals with lavish pics on a private jet, fans react: "Yass Queen"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Anele Mdoda is taking some time to spoil herself. The seasoned media personality had her fans and followers raving about the recent snaps she shared online.

The mother of one posted a number of pics as she enjoyed a ride in a private jet. What caught many's attention was that she was eating KFC and some champagne.

Anele Mdoda headed to her Twitter page to share the pictures with her fans. She posed holding a piece of chicken alongside the caption

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News