A little girl's R700 hairstyle left many people on the internet in laughter, and the clip went viral on social media

The TikTok video gained a massive attraction, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments

South Africans were amused by the clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

One toddler's hairstyle caused a huge shock wave in Mzansi, and the video went viral on the internet, leaving many with mixed reactions.

A toddler unveiled her new hairstyle in a TikTok video and Mzansi was not impressed by the price. Image: @baby_krishna

A little girl shows off her R700 hairstyle

A South African toddler rocked her fabulous hairstyle and proudly showed it off on TikTok. The price of the hairstyle is what caught the attention of many online users, leaving them with mixed reactions.

The footage shared by @baby_krishna0 on the video platform shows the little girl, who can be seen dressed in a white dress, pink sneakers, and a purple Jersey as she flaunts her new hairstyle, which many social media users thought was not worth that price with one person in the comments section saying:

Lebo said:

"R700 are you done or still pleating?"

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the little girl's hairstyle

The video of the toddler received many views along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok. People rushed to the comments section to drag the price of the little girl's hairstyle.

Madam Hoffman said:

"I do it for 150, I do it better even."

CindyKing added:

"I hope R700 includes the dress and shoes."

katlehokubeka72 asked:

"R700... Is that the name of the street they salon is on or?"

User wrote:

"I'm a 100% sure this is Johannesburg, and my biggest worry with Johannesburg hairstylists is they are not even good but charge so much."

Keba.M commented:

"I hope you meant R70 coz wow."

Ivy mashed said:

"Bathong R700? For a kid?"

Toddler’s back-to-school hairdo sparks debate online, mother shares TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported that one Toddler had SA in awe with her beautiful back-to-school hairstyle.

In a video shared by @baby_krishna0, the cute girl is seen standing with a scarf wrapped around her head covering the new style. As the video continues, the toddler unveils her head, and there is an outstanding hairstyle.

