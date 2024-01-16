One mom took to TikTok to showcase her daughter’s new hairstyle for school which left the internet divided

In the video, she revealed that she was the one who made her little girl's hair

People took to the comments to express that although the hair looked beautiful, it was not appropriate for school

One Toddler had SA in awe with her beautiful back-to-school hairstyle.

A toddler unveiled her over-the-top hairstyle done by her mother in a TikTok video. Image: @baby_krishna0

Source: TikTok

Little girl shows off her back-to-school hairstyle

In a video shared by @baby_krishna0, the cute girl is seen standing with a scarf wrapped around her head covering the new style. As the video continues, the toddler unveils her head, and there is an outstanding hairstyle. Her hair was beautifully braided. In addition, the hairdresser, who is also her mom, added colourful items along with white beads at the base.

The video has gathered over 665.8k views, along with thousands of likes and many comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the video below:

SA divided over the hairstyle

Faith Makinita thought the hairstyle was cute but not for school she said:

"Cute! But too nice for school ke sa December mommy.next time no beads and no colors.well done though."

Balo_Oyi simply said:

"That's beautiful."

Poppymnguni was feeling the new hairstyle but expressed too it was not for school adding:

"Nice but not for school."

Banks advised peeps saying:

"Guys what's wrong with u she's going to creche not high school no cz y'all need to chill."

Phiwokuhle wrote:

"Niyaphapha Nina this hairstyle is perfect, the only concern you should have is if the other kids don’t pull her hair, otherwise it’s perfect."

Briefly News previously reported on another similar story of an annoyed mother threatening to cut her daughter's hair had South Africans laughing out loud.

The footage shows the girl crying with half of her hair braided as the mother follows her with hair clippers. Judging by the scenario, it seems the child no longer wanted to carry on braiding her hair, so her frustrated mother opted to cut the hair instead. LOL, bathong these kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News