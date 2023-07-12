A TikTok video showcases the before picture of a little girl with her beautiful hairstyle and then the after picture with messy hair

The mother complains that it hadn't even been two days since the little girl had her done and she doesn't understand what happened

Many parents can relate to the unpredictable nature of their children's actions; all we can do is laugh along with the situation

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A TikTok video of the little girl's hair transformation from perfect to hilariously messy. Source: @itsmama_bear

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video recently took the internet by storm, showcasing a comedic yet relatable moment between a mother and her young daughter.

The before-and-after sequence of the hair transformation

The video, posted by @itsmama_bear, showcased her daughter's hair transformation from picture-perfect buns to a hilariously messy hairstyle within a short period. This light-hearted incident captured the hearts of viewers, who couldn't help but laugh along with the family's hair misadventures.

At the beginning of the video, we are introduced to the adorable little girl donning three perfectly styled buns with delightful edges. The hairdo exudes charm and showcases the meticulous effort put in by her mother. The attention to detail and the lovely hairstyle set the stage for an unexpected turn of events.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

As the video progresses, the scene transitions to the little girl being picked up from school by her mom. To her astonishment, the little girl's hair has drastically transformed. The once-beautiful buns are untidy and undone and the neat edges have mysteriously disappeared.

The mother playfully questions her daughter about what happened to her hair, to which the innocent reply is a clueless, "I don't know." The mother humorously points out that it hasn't even been two days since the hairstyle was done, yet it's already been ruined.

Check out the video below:

Internet reacts with laughter as they relate to the parent

The TikTok video quickly gained traction, eliciting laughter from viewers far and wide. People couldn't help but empathise with the mother's humorous complaint and find joy in the innocent explanation from the little girl.

The comment section was filled with giggles, funny anecdotes and shared experiences, creating a sense of community around the relatable mishap.

Mbalentle said:

"She’s so innocent, she doesn’t understand what the fuss is about."

Jessica Nymbi commented:

"She's still cute even though she doesn't know what happened."

kaytrananda12 added:

"The hair was relaxed and now it’s an afro; a lot was going on."

Keneilwe said:

"It’s the explanation for me. I listened to this more than 10 times and still don’t understand what she said."

Sally_M commented:

"She doesn't know what happened; all she knows is that it broke."

ReneeW added:

"This is why I send Grandma the before pictures. Cause my child never comes home the same."

Maine Thang commented

"Lmao, literally my mini-self as a child. I never came home the same as I left."

Styling children's hair can be challenging sometimes as children may return with messy hair, so it's essential to try different hairstyles that can stay intact for the whole day while at school. Coils and Glory gives you 30 cute and easy natural hairstyle ideas you can try on your child.

Little boy scolds his grandmother for taking sweets without permission

In other news, Briefly News reported about one little boy who became upset after he realised his packet of sweets had gone missing.

In the Tiktok video, the little boy was not to express his frustration when he found out that his grandmother had been the one to take his sweets without his permission. The little boy scolds his grandmother for taking his sweets.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News